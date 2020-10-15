Soumitra Chatterjee Being Given 'Musical Therapy' Besides Other Medical Care As His Health Improves

Kolkata: The medical board members at Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata heaved a sigh of relief after veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health condition improved in the last 24-hours on Thursday.

Chatterjee, who was suffering from COVID-19, tested again today and his report came negative. He had a sound sleep last night after days of restlessness. He is under the close watch of a 15-members medical team. Apart from regular medication and examinations, the doctors are giving him ‘musical therapy’ and ‘physiotherapy’ since he is having a couple of comorbidity issues.

Chatterjee - who was responding well to medication a few days back – was feeling restless following an increase in his body temperature on Wednesday. On October 11, he was treated twice with plasma therapy but despite showing improvement (two days back) his condition did not improve much. But today his health condition improved significantly and he is not on any kind of medical support.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also keeping close coordination with the hospital authorities to know his health updates.

On October 9, 2020, his conditions deteriorated but since Saturday afternoon (October 10) he responded well to treatment barring a few hours of difficult times.

On October 5, 2020, the actor had tested COVID-19 positive. He had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) issues and suffered from pneumonia in 2019. He was admitted to a hospital for a brief period then.

Soumitra had reportedly been shooting for a documentary, titled ‘Abhijan’, directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Abhijan reportedly chronicles the life of the legendary actor and features Parambrata Chatterjee and Jisshu Sengupta, who will be seen as a young Soumitra Chatterjee whilst Chatterjee himself will play his older self in the said project.

He is one of the finest actors in India and he is known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray. He did fourteen films with Ray. In 2012, he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema. Before that in 2004, he was awarded ‘Padma Bhushan’, the third-highest civilian honour.