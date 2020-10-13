Soumitra Chatterjee has Fever, Vital Parameters Working Fine But No Satisfactory Improvement in Last 48 Hrs

Veteran actor, poet and writer Soumitra Chatterjee (85) - who was responding well to medication few days back – is feeling restless following an increase in his body temperature. The medical team is also concerned about no improvement in his health condition in the last 48 hours but all his vital parameters are working fine.

“He has developed fever and this is concerning for us. Earlier, he was responding well to our medication but in the last 48 hours the response is not satisfactory. If required, we will put him on ventilation after consulting the medical board,” a hospital source said.

On October 11, he was treated twice with plasma therapy but despite showing improvement (two days back) his condition has not improved much. His oxygen saturation level has improved but he is having lung and urinary tract infection.

Chatterjee is presently under treatment in a private hospital in Kolkata. A 12-members medical team is looking after him round the clock.

Former parliamentarian, poet and journalist, Pritish Nandy, tweeted, “India’s finest living actor, the lead in several Satyajit Ray films, Soumitra Chatterjee, 85, is struggling to survive Covid-19 in a Kolkata hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is keeping a close coordination with the hospital authorities to know his health updates.

On October 9, 2020, his conditions deteriorated but since Saturday afternoon he responded well to treatment. On October 5, 2020, the actor tested COVID-19 positive. Since he has various co-morbidity issues, he was admitted at the hospital for better care. He had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) issues and suffered from pneumonia in 2019. Then, also he was admitted to a hospital for a brief period and recovered fully.

Soumitra was reportedly shooting for the film 'Abhijan' directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. He is one of the finest actors in India and he is known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray. He did fourteen films with Ray.

In 2012, he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema. Before that in 2004, he was conferred the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour.