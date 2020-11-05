Soumitra Chatterjee Health Update: Actor's Unconsciousness Remains Challenge for Doctors

The Blood lineage of veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee (85) is on the lower side as his haemoglobin, platelets, white cells counts have gone down on Wednesday. His urine output has also gone down and the doctors will review his long term medication plan through three review boards of nephrologists, neurologist, and infectious disease experts on Thursday.

“Through the medical review boards we will try to find out whether his Blood lineage has gone down because of multiple transfusions or due to ‘Myelosuppression’ (decrease in bone marrow activity resulting in reduced production of blood cells),” a hospital spokesperson said.

On secondary infections medication, he said, “The secondary infection is declined now but today we will discuss with the medical board to finalise how long the antibiotics would go. All these plans are lined up for today and we will be consulting his family members before taking the final decisions.”

His unconsciousness issue remains a challenge which is 10 in the Glasgow Coma Score (GCS) but he is having frequent eye movements.

Recently, Chatterjee’s Gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding was treated successfully by a team of vascular surgeon, general surgeon, and anaesthesiologist and through interventional radiology.

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted on October 6, 2020 in a private clinic in South Kolkata after he had tested COVID-19 positive. Due to co-morbidity issues, the doctors are giving a tough fight to bring him back to normal.

Soumitra was reportedly shooting for the film ‘Abhijan’ directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

He is one of the finest actors in India and he is known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray. He did fourteen films with Ray.

In 2012, he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema. Before that in 2004, he was awarded with ‘Padma Bhushan’, the third highest civilian honour.