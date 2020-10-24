Soumitra Chatterjee on ‘Cerebral Stimulants’ Drugs as His ‘Consciousness Hardly Around’

As the condition of veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee (85) has deteriorated further due to some neurological complications, a team of doctors in the medical board are planning to go for ‘plasmapheresis’ as their future plan of action.

‘Plasmapheresis’ is a process in which the liquid part of the blood, or plasma, is separated from the blood cells, treated and then dripped back to the body.

His consciousness is hardly around, he is not that responsive and the Faciobrachial movements are still happening. The doctors have analysed his Electroencephalogram (EEG) and that is not showing any major form of activities. As Chatterjee was not responding (as per the expectation) to medication – he was given a lot of ‘anti Anticonvulsants’ and ‘cerebral stimulants drugs’ to regain his consciousness and to make him responsive.

The doctors have decided to repeat some of his tests including ‘cerebrospinal fluid’ analysis and they are trying to rule out ‘autoimmune encephalitis’, which might develop after the patient recovered from COPVID-19.

“He was briefly responded to due to steroid and Immunoglobulin and considering his present health conditions the neurological panel are thinking of ‘plasmapheresis’ as their future plan of action,” a hospital spokesperson said.

Regarding the functioning of Chatterjee’s other organs — he is stable on that part as there is no infection and fever. His Liver, Kidney and Heart are working well and his Blood Pressure and Oxygenation are maintaining well without any support.

He was given an antihypertensive drug to reduce his blood pressure and he is on very low oxygen support. “There are no other major complications as of now but to maintain a person who is in an ICU for three consecutive weeks is challenging to prevent any secondary complications. We are hopeful that with our continuous monitoring we may be able to achieve some good results,” the spokesperson said.

He further said, “We have given him two unit of blood transfusion because his haemoglobin level dropped a little bit."

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted on October 6, 2020 in a private clinic in South Kolkata. On October 11, he was treated twice with plasma therapy but despite showing improvement (two days back) his condition has not improved much. But today his health condition improved drastically and he is not on any kind of medical support.

On October 5, 2020, the actor had tested COVID-19 positive. Since he is having various co-morbidity issues, he was admitted at the hospital for better care. He had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) issues and suffered from pneumonia in 2019. Then, also he was admitted to a hospital for a brief period and recovered fully.

Soumitra was reportedly shooting for the film ‘Abhijan’ directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. He is one of the finest actors in India and he is known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray. He did fourteen films with Ray.

In 2012, he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema. Before that in 2004, he was awarded with ‘Padma Bhushan’, the third highest civilian honour.