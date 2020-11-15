Soumitra Chatterjee Passes Away, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Diwali

Soumitra Chatterjee, one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema, has passed away after battling Covid-19 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Belle Vue Clinic. He was one of the finest actors in India known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray. He did 14 films with Ray.

Priyanka celebrated Diwali with her husband, singer Nick Jonas in London. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse from their celebration and to wish the fans on Diwali. “Happy diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours," the actress captioned the picture with Nick on Instagram.

Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with her husband Virat Kohli shared pictures from her Diwali celebration at home. The actress looked gorgeous in an off-white suit, traditional shoes and heavy earrings.

The Diwali weekend saw Bigg Boss unlocking a rare treat for contestants. On the occasion of Diwali, the contestants were given some very special gifts which were sent by their family members. Salman Khan made a stylish entry in some slick and colorful traditional clothes as he took stock of what all happened in the house in the past week.

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wished fans on Diwali with a stunning picture, where the duo could be seen in co-ordinated outfits. One of the film industry's most stylish couples, Ranveer and Deepika chose chic traditional attires to mark the day.

