Soumitra Chatterjee Stable, Vital Parameters Working Fine and Not on Oxygen Support, Says Daughter Poulomi

Veteran actor, poet and writer Soumitra Chatterjee (85) is responding well to medication and his vital parameters are working fine. Chatterjee is presently under treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Kolkata. A 12-member medical team is looking after him round the clock.

On October 9, 2020, his conditions deteriorated but since Saturday afternoon he responded well to treatment and presently he is not on Oxygen support.

The actor had tested COVID-19 positive on October 5. Since he has various co-morbidity issues, he was admitted to the hospital for better care. He had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) issues and suffered from pneumonia in 2019. He was admitted to a hospital back then for a brief period and recovered fully.

Meanwhile, his daughter Poulomi took to Facebook to inform people about his health condition. Her social media post reads, “As per the team of 12 doctors attending to him, my father is maintaining his vital parameters and is stable on this count. His BP is normal and he has no need for oxygen administration at the moment.”

“However, he is suffering from COVID Encephalopathy as per the physicians’ assessment and therefore disoriented and restless at this time. All due care is being taken on this count. There has been no deterioration on account of his co-morbidities including a high PSA count, pneumonia tendencies and compromised lungs which is a good sign.”

Soumitra was reportedly shooting for the film 'Abhijan' directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. He is one of the finest actors in India and he is known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray. He did fourteen films with Ray.

In 2012, he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema. Before that in 2004, he was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour.