When a ‘Cry’ Alerted ‘Feluda’ Inside a Train in Rajasthan

It was cold outside the train compartment - standing at an abandoned railway station - in a pitch dark night in Rajasthan. The nip was embracing the Salvadora, swaying along the railway track on sand dune, to make way for innumerable mists – jostling to settle on the leaves like sparkling stars. Breaking the eerie silence – the crickets and katydids were at their best to perform the nocturnal chorus when suddenly someone’s cry alerted detective Prodosh Chandra Mitter aka Feluda – played by veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee.

The year was 1974 and Feluda was having his dinner (after all tiring days of shooting) inside the train compartment. The train was specially hired for shooting by Satyajit Ray from the railway ministry and there was no pantry at that time. So, the crew members carried their dinner packets along with them and had it inside the train.

The crew members led by legendary Bengali film director Satyajit Ray was returning to Jodhpur during the shooting of Sonar Kella (The Golden Fortress) – the movie which need no introduction as it occupies space in every Bengali’s DNA and no shelves in complete without Satyajit Ray’s Feluda collection in their household.

Back to the train compartment - Feluda (the detective) inquired and found a man crying out of hunger and begging for food. “I am hungry for days. Please give me some food or else I will die,” the man begged. Feluda picked up his food packet (the last one which he was carrying) and handed over to the man from the window of the train.

Though it was dark outside, Feluda could not see the face of the man clearly but his humanitarian gesture confused a six year of boy Mukul who was sitting beside him and having his dinner with Feluda. “Kaku (Soumitra Chatterjee) , why do you give your food to this man? What will you eat now?” Mukul questioned innocently. Then Soumitra Chatterjee replied back and said, “Mukul, you will understand this gesture once you will grow up.” Mukul has now grown up and presently he is one of the finest actors in Bengali film industry popularly known as Kushal Chakraborty.

After 46 years of that inspiring incident in 1974 – Kushal Chakraborty (lovingly known as Mukul for his role as Mukul in Sonar Kella - The Golden Fortress movie) still following Soumitra Chatterjee’s lesson to help others in need. For that movie Kushal Chakraborty (Mukul) won the National Film Award for best child artist in 1974. Kushal is a civil engineering graduate from Jadavpur University.

The movie Sonar Kella revolves around a school-boy Mukul Dhar (played by Kushal Chakraborty), who claims to remember his past life. Dr. Hemanga Hajra (played by actor Sailen Mukherjee), a parapsychologist, offered to help and expressed his desire to do a research on Mukul’s past life. Mukul started referring to forts, battle scenes, and claimed that he lived in a golden fort full of gems (in his previous life).

Mukul’s reference to gems at golden fort drew the attention of two fraudsters who planned to kidnap him to capture the treasure. And, the whole story revolves around this plot and finally Feluda cracked the mystery with a conclusion that it was all Mukul’s imagination as there never was any treasure.

Recalling those golden times he spent with Soumitra Chatterjee and Satyajit Ray - Kushal Chakraborty (Mukul) became emotional as Prodosh Chandra Mitter aka Feluda is no more. Today, Sonar Kella’s Mukul is heartbroken with Soumitra Chatterjee’s death and he termed his demise as his personal loss.

Soumitra Chatterjee, one of Bengal’s most celebrated actors, died on Sunday (November 15). He was 85. On October 6, he was admitted to the hospital, a day after he tested positive for COVID-19 . Later, the actor tested negative but he remained admitted because of health complications, especially COVID-19 induced encephalopathy.

Chatterjee is survived by wife, son and daughter. “We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12.15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul,” the hospital said in its statement.

Speaking to News18, Kushal Chakraborty said, “The way Soumitra Kaku (uncle) helped that man in 1974 still inspires me. Then, I was very small and confused with his act. But, now I understand the kind of person with a great heart he was.”

“Then he told me Mukul, I can survive without food tonight but this man will die. How can after seeing this I can have my dinner. You are too small to understand this. But once you will grow up you will understand why I gave my food to this man,” Kushal Chakraborty recalled.

“I have never come across a humble, intelligent, well-read person like Soumitra Kaku. He was an excellent human being and he lived his life gracefully,” he said.

“Few years ago (first time after 1974) I went to Jaisalmer and I was astonished to see there was a playground in Mukul’s name. There is a house which reads Mukul’s house, Mukul’s stone shop. I was amazed. They greeted me warmly and said it was because of me, Satyajit Ray’s Feluda and Soumitra Chatterjee that this place became a popular tourist place in the 70s. This achievement wouldn’t be possible without the guidance and good lessons from Satyajit Ray and Soumitra Chatterjee,” Chakraborty said.

While sharing an interesting story related to Soumitra Chatterjee, Chakraborty said, “There is a common ‘adda’ joint in South Kolkata where Soumitra Kaku used to go. Once, we were at the ‘adda’ session when I noticed Soumitra Kaku was looking tired. I asked him whether he is having any health related issues or not. With a ‘jhola’ (cotton bag) resting on his shoulder, Soumitra Kaku replied that he went to Delhi and the flight was late and therefore he was feeling tired. I asked him why you went to Delhi? He casually looked at me and said he went to the national capital to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award. I said what? I told him Kaku (Soumitra Chatterjee) you got Dadasaheb Phalke Award and you are saying so casually? He didn’t even react and was overjoyed. He casually left for home. This was Soumitra Chatterjee.”

“Soumitra Chatterjee can’t be defined in one single word. He was the last torch bearer of Bengali movie industry. It’s a personal loss to me. I will miss you Kaku (Soumitra Chatterjee). May his soul rest in peace,” Kushal Chakraborty while adding that he had the privilege to work with him in several movies during his long association with the legendary actor.

First was Sonar Kella and Samantaral – Bengali psychological drama film – was the last movie of Kushal Chakraborty with Soumitra Chatterjee. Kushal Chakraborty's first work under Soumitra Chatterjee’s direction was in a telefilm Strir Patra (Wife’s Letter) in 1986 based on a short story by Rabindranath Tagore.