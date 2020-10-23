Soumitra Chatterjee's Condition Deteriorates Due to Neurological Issues, International Experts' Opinion Sought

After showing signs of recovery a couple of days back – condition of veteran actor, poet and writer Soumitra Chatterjee (85) has deteriorated further as he is facing some neurological issues since Thursday.

As per the latest medical bulletin, he is still having the neurological issue despite all the treatment and there are Faciobrachial movements.

The doctors have decided to repeat some of his tests including ‘Cerebrospinal fluid’ analysis and they are trying to rule out ‘autoimmune encephalitis’, which might develop after the patient has recovered from COVID-19.

Hospital sources said, his conscious level is low and sometimes he is becoming mild irritated and confused while responding to the doctors.

In the morning, his haemoglobin level was dropped, which was corrected with blood transfusion and he is on a normal oxygen support.

No blood pressure support was given to him as of now but the biggest challenge before the doctors is to keep him out of any further complications due to his co-morbidities.

“His neurological issues are a matter of concern for us. We are in touch with another neurologist. We have asked international expert opinion as well,” Dr Arindam Kar, who is treating the actor, said.

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted on October 6, 2020 in a private clinic in South Kolkata.

On October 11, he was treated twice with plasma therapy but despite showing improvement (two days back) his condition has not improved much. But today his health condition improved drastically and he is not on any kind of medical support.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also keeping a close coordination with the hospital authorities to know his health updates.

On October 9, 2020, his conditions deteriorated but since Saturday afternoon (October 10) he responded well to treatment barring a few hours of difficult times.

On October 5, 2020, the actor had tested COVID-19 positive. Since he is having various co-morbidity issues, he was admitted at the hospital for better care. He had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) issues and suffered from pneumonia in 2019. Then, also he was admitted to a hospital for a brief period and recovered fully.

Soumitra was reportedly shooting for the film ‘Abhijan’ directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

He is one of the finest actors in India and he is known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray. He did fourteen films with Ray.

In 2012, he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema. Before that in 2004, he was awarded with ‘Padma Bhushan’, the third highest civilian honour.