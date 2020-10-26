Soumitra Chatterjee’s Condition Deteriorates Further, Medical Board to Sit With Family on Plasmapheresis

The condition of veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee (85) has deteriorated further since last night as his blood parameters are not keeping well beside other neurological complications.

The medical board will have a meeting with his family members on October 27, 2020 to decide his invasive support and ‘Plasmapheresis’.

‘Plasmapheresis’ is a process in which the liquid part of the blood, or plasma, is separated from the blood cells, treated and then dripped back to the body.

His consciousness is hardly around as the situation has gone down further. He is not responsive and the Faciobrachial movements are still happening.

His other organs including heart, kidney and liver are functioning well. His Oxygenation is good as he is only on 2-4 litres of Oxygen support. No blood pressure support given to him but his blood parameters are not keeping well.

However, due to prolonged Intensive Care Unit (ICU) stay for 17 days and invasive support – secondary complications happened due to his age and comorbidities.

As per the latest medical bulletin, his Urea has gone up, his platelet count is on the lower side and his Haemoglobin has gone down. The doctors are giving transfusion to correct his platelet count.

In the context of the definitive therapy to end COVID-19 encephalitis and to improve his situation, the Neurological Board will sit with his family members to decide on ‘Invasive Support’ and ‘Plasmapheresis’.

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted on October 6, 2020 in a private clinic in South Kolkata.

On October 11, he was treated twice with plasma therapy but despite showing improvement (two days back) his condition has not improved much. But today his health condition improved drastically and he is not on any kind of medical support.

On October 5, 2020, the actor had tested COVID-19 positive. Since he is having various co-morbidity issues, he was admitted at the hospital for better care. He had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) issues and suffered from pneumonia in 2019. Then, also he was admitted to a hospital for a brief period and recovered fully.

Soumitra was reportedly shooting for the film ‘Abhijan’ directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

He is one of the finest actors in India and he is known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray. He did fourteen films with Ray.

In 2012, he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema. Before that in 2004, he was awarded with ‘Padma Bhushan’, the third highest civilian honour.