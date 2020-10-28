Soumitra Chatterjee's Condition Remains Same, Doctors Struggling with Secondary Infections

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee (85) – who is under treatment for almost a month at a private hospital in Kolkata – has shown no sign of improvement as the doctors are now struggling with new challenges of 'secondary infections' and its repercussions.

Despite putting him on ‘Endotracheal Intubation’ to protect his airway (as he is not doing well with his consciousness) and ventilation support – there is no significant improvement in Chatterjee’s health condition. As per the latest medical bulletin, there has been no improvement or deterioration in his health condition.

“We are dealing with the secondary infection and its repercussions. We have given all sorts of antibiotics and anti-fungal medicines in accordance to the sensitivity and we are expecting he would respond to it. We are expecting favourable results and hopefully his kidney function will bounce back,” a spokesperson of the hospital said.

Due to increasing chance of aspiration and since secondary pneumonia was there, all the other members of the medical board took an elective, unanimous concurrent decision to protect his airway through ‘Endotracheal Intubation’ and ventilation support.

Blood pressure is holding on and his Oxygen support is less than 40 per cent but his consciousness level is hardly there. Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted on October 6, 2020 in a private clinic in South Kolkata and he treated twice with plasma therapy on October 11.

However, despite showing improvement (during early days of his admission) his condition has not improved much.

On October 5, 2020, the actor had tested COVID-19 positive. Since he is having various co-morbidity issues, he was admitted at the hospital for better care. He had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) issues.

He was reportedly shooting for the film ‘Abhijan’ directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

He is one of the finest actors in India and he is known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray. He did fourteen films with Ray.

In 2012, he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema. Before that in 2004, he was awarded with ‘Padma Bhushan’, the third highest civilian honour.