Soumitra Chatterjee’s ‘Gastrointestinal Bleeding’ Treated But ‘Mild Consciousness’ Worries Doctors

The ‘mild consciousness’ and ‘neurological complexity’ of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee (85) continues to be a worrying factor for the doctors but as his Gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding was treated successfully by a team of vascular surgeon, general surgeon, anaesthesiologist and through interventional radiology.

As per the latest medical bulletin, he is still having the neurological issue but the doctors are happy to cure the bleeding.

The doctors are hopeful that GI bleeding issues will not crop up again and they would be in a better position to manage the overall situation. “There should not be any more drop in his haemoglobin count, platelets or deranged physiology. So in the coming two to three days, we will try to recover the ground that had been disturbed and correct most of the things,” a hospital spokesperson said.

He further said, “The key challenge is the consciousness part of Mr Chatterjee and we would be focused on that. More or less there is some good news but once again being in the ICU for so long and with prolonged unconsciousness with life support, it is over all not a very favourable outcome considering his age and co-morbidities. He is giving a good fight and we are hopeful that he will bounce back. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery.”

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted on October 6, 2020 in a private clinic in South Kolkata.

On October 5, 2020, the actor had tested COVID-19 positive. Since he is having various co-morbidity issues, he was admitted at the hospital for better care. He had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) issues and suffered from pneumonia in 2019. Then, also he was admitted to a hospital for a brief period and recovered fully.

Soumitra was reportedly shooting for the film ‘Abhijan’ directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

He is one of the finest actors in India and he is known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray. He did fourteen films with Ray.

In 2012, he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema. Before that in 2004, he was awarded with ‘Padma Bhushan’, the third highest civilian honour.