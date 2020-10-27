Soumitra Chatterjee’s Health Condition Worrying, Doctors Say ‘Challenges are Steep’

The condition of veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee (85) continues to be worrying and he was put on ‘Endotracheal Intubation’ to protect his airway as he is not doing well with his consciousness and he was out on ventilation support.

As per the latest medical bulletin, due to increasing chance of aspiration and since secondary pneumonia was there, all the other members of the medical board took an elective, unanimous concurrent decision to protect his airway through ‘Endotracheal Intubation’ and ventilation support.

“It (Endotracheal Intubation) went eventful and his blood pressure is stable. There had been no more gastrointestinal bleeding. His Liver and Cardiac function is doing well. Only worrying factor is his blood platelet count is going down. So we have consulted the haematologist and we are taking all the precautions and majors to improve his platelets count to correct the overall coagulation function so that the bleeding does not happen,” the medical bulletin says.

It was learnt that his Urea part has gone up and it is expected because of the bleeding as well as the dehydration. Therefore the doctors have given adequate amounts of fluids to reverse that. As per the nephrologists his urea has gone up which has taken a toll on his kidney.

“We have noticed some complications in his kidneys. His Urine output has gone down. The challenges are steep before the medical board. Overall his health condition is not well,” hospital spokesperson said.

Post intubation Chatterjee’s condition is stable and he was put on little bit of sedation also. Blood pressure is holding on and his Oxygen support is less than 40 per cent. “Overall situation seems to be as of now considering all the comorbidities we are dealing with, it seems to be stable,” the medical bulletin says.

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted on October 6, 2020 in a private clinic in South Kolkata.

On October 11, he was treated twice with plasma therapy but despite showing improvement (two days back) his condition has not improved much. But today his health condition improved drastically and he is not on any kind of medical support.

On October 5, 2020, the actor had tested COVID-19 positive. Since then he is having various co-morbidity issues and was admitted at the hospital for better care. He had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) issues and suffered from pneumonia in 2019. Then, also he was admitted to a hospital for a brief period and recovered fully.

Soumitra was reportedly shooting for the film ‘Abhijan’ directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

He is one of the finest actors in India and he is known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray. He did fourteen films with Ray.

In 2012, he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema. Before that in 2004, he was awarded with ‘Padma Bhushan’, the third highest civilian honour.