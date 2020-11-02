Soumitra Chatterjee's Health 'Not Good, Every Passing Day We're Losing Ground', Say Doctors

After showing signs of ‘marginal recovery’ a couple of days back – condition of veteran actor, poet and writer Soumitra Chatterjee (85) has deteriorated further as his GI bleeding has not fully controlled.

Besides bleeding issues, his neurological complexity remains a big challenge as doctors failed to make any significant progress in this part and he continues to be in a ‘barely conscious’ condition for more than 10 days.

As per the latest medical bulletin, he still has the neurological issue despite all the treatment and the bleeding is not fully controlled. His haemoglobin is fluctuating and doctors procured and transfused four units of blood.

“We did a CT angiography to identify the source of the GI bleeding. This has nothing to do with his heart. But it was to find out the exact location of bleeding. The doctors found that location. We have also consulted a vascular surgeon, general surgeon, anesthesiology and all others and intervention radiology was done to seal the bleeding. We can say it is more or less successful, but not completely successful. The doctors would be looking in the bleeding issues once again today to completely control the bleeding to get him back,” a hospital spokesperson said.

He said, “Over all is not very good news and every passing day we are losing ground. Situation is not very hopeful.”

His organ function is still holding on and he is putting up urine despite dialysis for thrice and urea keratin is more or less stabilised. His electrolytes are stabilised and the oxygen part is satisfactory but there has been no improvement on consciousness.

“In fact, despite our treatment, we have not been able to succeed in this part. This is actually the main problem of Mr Chatterjee as he is not coming out of unconsciousness,” the spokesperson said.

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted on October 6, 2020 in a private clinic in South Kolkata.

On October 5, 2020, the actor had tested COVID-19 positive. Since he is having various co-morbidity issues, he was admitted at the hospital for better care. He had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) issues and suffered from pneumonia in 2019. Then, also he was admitted to a hospital for a brief period and recovered fully.

Soumitra was reportedly shooting for the film ‘Abhijan’ directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

He is one of the finest actors in India and he is known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray. He did fourteen films with Ray.

In 2012, he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema. Before that in 2004, he was awarded with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour.