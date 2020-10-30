Soumitra Chatterjee’s Health Shows Marginal Improvement But Condition Remains Critical

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee (85) – who is under treatment for almost 22 days at a private hospital in Kolkata – has shown ‘marginal improvement’ but doctors say that it’s a ‘long way to go’ and ‘definitely it’s a critical case’.

The doctors completed his second session of dialysis on Thursday and there had been no further gastrointestinal bleeding. His haemoglobin went down for a while and the doctors gave him two units of blood transfusion.

His platelet uounts are much stable and there has been no platelet transfusion as the count is going up and there is no temperature. The doctors have given some medication to take care of it and the antibiotic is seemingly working.

As per the latest medical bulletin, there had been no increment in the oxygen requirement and the ventilation is running well. The blood parameters which indicated infection had improved a bit and on his consciousness part, Chatterjee had opened his eyes but he didn’t respond to verbal commands. His urine output is normal.

“Overall the situation is definitely critical as he is in the ICU for 21 days. He is still having COVID-19 encephalitis related neurological issues and secondary complications. We just managed to stable him for a while but it’s a long way to go,” a hospital spokesperson said.

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted on October 6, 2020 in a private clinic in South Kolkata.

On October 5, 2020, the actor had tested COVID-19 positive. Since he is having various co-morbidity issues, he was admitted at the hospital for better care. He had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) issues and suffered from pneumonia in 2019. Then, also he was admitted to a hospital for a brief period and recovered fully.

Soumitra was reportedly shooting for the film ‘Abhijan’ directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

He is one of the finest actors in India and he is known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray. He did fourteen films with Ray.

In 2012, he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema. Before that in 2004, he was awarded with ‘Padma Bhushan’, the third highest civilian honour.