Soumitra Chatterjee’s Pics from ICU Leaked; Family 'Extremely Upset, Sad and Heartbroken' with Incident

Hospital pictures of veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who is battling with Covid-19 were leaked online. His daughter opposed to the circulation of the private pictures on social media with a strong-worded statement on Facebook stating that the incident has upset the family members.

“Amidst this time of huge anxiety over the health of my Covid-afflicted father, Soumitra Chatterjee, we are extremely upset, sad and heartbroken to find unauthorised pictures of him from the ICU and his medical bulletin being shared widely on social media. Please give him the privacy and respect that he so richly deserves. Kindly do not share such images/information and do not heed or indulge in rumour mongering. This is the urgent appeal of my family. Your prayers and good wishes are always very welcome. Thank you,” wrote Poulami Bose in her Facebook post.

Soumitra Chatterjee continues to remain "critical". As per the reports on Tuesday, the 85-year-old actor is not keeping well and is in a drowsy, confusional state. Earlier, Chatterjee was given convalescent plasma therapy twice. His neurological condition has not shown any change in the last two days.

If this continues he might be put on invasive ventilation support, stated a report in IANS, adding that Chatterjee has been running a high fever since Sunday afternoon. An MRI was also conducted on the actor but no structural defect was found in the report. A team of 15 doctors is overseeing his health condition at the hospital.

Earlier, the actor was shifted to intensive care unit on late Friday night as he had reached an acute confusional stage. He also had several co-morbidities. Apart from fever, he also developed chest infection, the report added.

Chatterjee was tested positive for coronavirus on October 5. He was admitted to the hospital the very next morning. He was shooting for a documentary titled Abhijan directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Last he attended the shooting floor at Bharatlaxmi Studio was on October 1. The next shooting schedule was fixed on October 7.