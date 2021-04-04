movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Movies»Soumitra Chatterjee's Wife Deepa Dies of Kidney Failure at Kolkata Hospital
1-MIN READ

Soumitra Chatterjee's Wife Deepa Dies of Kidney Failure at Kolkata Hospital

Deepa Chatterjee/Image credit: Calcutta Times/Instagram

Deepa Chatterjee/Image credit: Calcutta Times/Instagram

Deepa Chatterjee, a badminton champion, had also acted in films like 'Durga' and 'Bilombito Loy'. She married Soumitra Chatterjee in 1960.

Deepa Chatterjee, the wife of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, died at a Kolkata hospital on Sunday, her family said. “Maa breathed her last around 2:55 am. She died of kidney failure," her daughter Poulomi Bose said.

Deepa, 83, was admitted to hospital on March 31. Soumitra Chatterjee, a multiple award-winning actor, died in November last year following a long battle with various ailments after testing positive for COVID-19.

Deepa, a badminton champion, had also acted in films like ‘Durga’ and ‘Bilombito Loy’. She married Soumitra in 1960.

Tags
first published:April 04, 2021, 13:15 IST