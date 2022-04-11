Sound Of Magic Teaser: Ji Chang-wook Leaves Choi Sung-eun Spellbound, Hwang In-youp Suits Up

The first teaser of the highly-anticipated K-drama The Sound of Magic has finally been released! Adapted from a webtoon titled Annarasumanara, The Sound of Magic stars Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun and Hwang In-youp in the lead. The teaser opens with a mysterious magician named Lee Eul (Ji Chang-wook) dancing in a room at what appears to be a school and his dance results in a magical power overtaking the school. This leads to several supernatural events unfolding at the school.

The video then introduces Yoon Ai (Choi Sung-eun), who notices a magical butterfly in an abandoned theme park and thus the magical Lee Eul meets our leading lady. Awestruck by what she’s seeing, Yoon Ai and the audience are asked if they believe in magic. Lee Eul goes on to explain that as a child, Yoon Ai did believe in magic. However, things changed when she grew up. Hinting at her hardships and broken heart, Lee Eul tells her that to fix her broken her, all she needs to utter are those magical words.

She then witnesses the power of magic, with the abandoned theme park lighting up and everything coming to life. However, she is still in disbelief that she crossed paths with a real magician. The teaser also introduces Na Il Deung (Hwang In-youp) in a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge style but revealing limited details about his character.

The teaser oozes Hugh Jackman’s The Greatest Showman vibes, owing to Ji Chang-wook’s larger-than-life aura, the colourful sets and the music that wraps the teaser together.

Watch The Sound of Magic Teaser Here:

Ji Chang-wook returns to the small screen after one and a half years. He was last seen in the web series Lovestruck in the City. Hwang In-youp too is making his comeback to the small screen a little over a year after True Beauty came to an end. Meanwhile, Choi Sung-eun was seen in Beyond Evil last year.

Sound Of Magic is set to premiere on May 6, on Netflix.

