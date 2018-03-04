GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Soundarya Rajinikanth Condemns Piracy of 2.0 Teaser

The teaser of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson-starrer "2.0" was leaked on social media on Sunday morning. The video went viral soon after it surfaced online.

IANS

Updated:March 4, 2018, 5:00 PM IST
Soundarya Rajinikanth Condemns Piracy of 2.0 Teaser
Image: Instagram/ Soundarya Rajinikanth


Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth on Sunday condemned the leak of the "2.0" teaser and called it a "heartless act".

The teaser of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson-starrer "2.0" was leaked on social media on Sunday morning. The video went viral soon after it surfaced online.

Soundarya took to Twittter to express her disappointment and anger.

"Leaking content online before the official release should not be tolerated or encouraged! This is a heartless act ignoring hard work, efforts and sentiments of the makers for few seconds of excitement! Be ashamed, stop piracy, stop misusing digital medium," she wrote.





"2.0" will mark the Tamil debut of Akshay and his first film with Rajinikanth. The film also stars Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Directed by Shankar, "2.0" is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot) which also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

