English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Soundarya Rajinikanth Says Vishagan Refused to Marry Her Without Her 4-year-old Son's Permission
Soundarya Rajinikanth, who got married to Vishagan in February, has revealed that her husband refused to marry her unless her son Ved was present at the mandap.
Images: Instagram
Loading...
Filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth tied the knot with Vishagan Vanangamudi in Chennai on February 11. It was a fairy-tale ceremony with the who's who of Kollywood and politicians in attendance. The grand affair went smoothly, but Soundarya has now revealed that there was a tense moment at the mandap during the wedding.
There was a moment of pause before tying the sacred knot - Soundarya's son Ved was not at the mandap. The couple wanted Ved to be part of every moment of the celebration, and so, Vishagan said that he wouldn't marry Soundarya unless Ved arrived.
In her first interview post marriage, the 34-year-old daughter of superstar Rajinikanth said that Vishagan was extremely protective of Ved and grew fond of him in a short span of time. As a couple, they wanted Ved to know everything about their second marriage.
"Ved took a liking the first time he met Vishagan. I showed him Vishagan's picture and said, 'see daddy'. Vishagan is very patient with Ved. It was the Muhurtham time and Ved wasn't at the Mandapam yet. I was really tensed, but Vishagan turned towards me and said, 'I will not marry you until Ved arrives.' Ved feels a sense of protection with Vishagan and that's what I needed. We wanted our kid to see and know everything. Vishagan actually asked permission from Ved if he could marry me and we have taken a video of that. We will show Ved the video once he turns 18," said Soundarya.
Ved is Soundarya's four-year-old son from her previous marriage with businessman Ashwin Ramkumar. She shared a photo of the toddler recently on Twitter.
Follow @News18Movies for more
There was a moment of pause before tying the sacred knot - Soundarya's son Ved was not at the mandap. The couple wanted Ved to be part of every moment of the celebration, and so, Vishagan said that he wouldn't marry Soundarya unless Ved arrived.
In her first interview post marriage, the 34-year-old daughter of superstar Rajinikanth said that Vishagan was extremely protective of Ved and grew fond of him in a short span of time. As a couple, they wanted Ved to know everything about their second marriage.
"Ved took a liking the first time he met Vishagan. I showed him Vishagan's picture and said, 'see daddy'. Vishagan is very patient with Ved. It was the Muhurtham time and Ved wasn't at the Mandapam yet. I was really tensed, but Vishagan turned towards me and said, 'I will not marry you until Ved arrives.' Ved feels a sense of protection with Vishagan and that's what I needed. We wanted our kid to see and know everything. Vishagan actually asked permission from Ved if he could marry me and we have taken a video of that. We will show Ved the video once he turns 18," said Soundarya.
Ved is Soundarya's four-year-old son from her previous marriage with businessman Ashwin Ramkumar. She shared a photo of the toddler recently on Twitter.
I Guess #Style runs in his blood ❤️♀️ #AdheyRathamAppidhaanErrukum pic.twitter.com/NoFe8AagrU— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) April 13, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ambulance Rushes Infant From Mangaluru to Trivandrum. But Why is it Live on Facebook?
- New Bharat Poster Takes Us Back to 1970 When Salman Khan Met 'Madam Sir' Katrina Kaif
- Alia Bhatt Oozed Grace & Elegance in Designer Outfits During Kalank's Promotion, See Pics
- Unborn Twin Sisters Box it Out in Mom's Womb, Ultrasound Video of Fiery Fight Goes Viral
- Did The Apple And Qualcomm Settlement Force Intel to Drop Out of The 5G Race?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results