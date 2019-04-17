Soundarya Rajinikanth Says Vishagan Refused to Marry Her Without Her 4-year-old Son's Permission

Filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth tied the knot with Vishagan Vanangamudi in Chennai on February 11. It was a fairy-tale ceremony with the who's who of Kollywood and politicians in attendance. The grand affair went smoothly, but Soundarya has now revealed that there was a tense moment at the mandap during the wedding.There was a moment of pause before tying the sacred knot - Soundarya's son Ved was not at the mandap. The couple wanted Ved to be part of every moment of the celebration, and so, Vishagan said that he wouldn't marry Soundarya unless Ved arrived.In her first interview post marriage, the 34-year-old daughter of superstar Rajinikanth said that Vishagan was extremely protective of Ved and grew fond of him in a short span of time. As a couple, they wanted Ved to know everything about their second marriage."Ved took a liking the first time he met Vishagan. I showed him Vishagan's picture and said, 'see daddy'. Vishagan is very patient with Ved. It was the Muhurtham time and Ved wasn't at the Mandapam yet. I was really tensed, but Vishagan turned towards me and said, 'I will not marry you until Ved arrives.' Ved feels a sense of protection with Vishagan and that's what I needed. We wanted our kid to see and know everything. Vishagan actually asked permission from Ved if he could marry me and we have taken a video of that. We will show Ved the video once he turns 18," said Soundarya.Ved is Soundarya's four-year-old son from her previous marriage with businessman Ashwin Ramkumar. She shared a photo of the toddler recently on Twitter.