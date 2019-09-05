Soundarya Rajinikanth's Hand Luggage & Vishagan Vangamudi's Passport Stolen at Heathrow Airport

Soundarya Rajinikanth and husband Vishagan Vanangamudi have lost their valuables at London's Heathrow airport. The couple, who tied the knot in February this year, recently boarded a flight from Chennai to London. Upon landing in Heathrow, Soundarya lost her hand luggage and Vishagan lost his passport at the airport lounge where they were waiting for their chauffeur.

They immediately filed a complaint with the local Heathrow patrol. But a day later they were told that the CCTV cameras at the lounge were faulty and did not record anything on the day of the theft.

Calling the experience shocking and traumatic, the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth put up a post on Twitter narrating the ordeal. She tweeted, "Our hand luggage got stolen on 01-09-219 at the Heathrow airport, emirates chauffeur lounge as we waited for our car... We lost valuables and my husband lost his passport. What is the safety assurance at airports? authorities and airlines should be accountable (sic)"

Soundarya was earlier married to Ashwin Ramkumar and the pair got divorced seven years after their wedding. She has a son from her first marriage. On the other hand, Vishagan was married to a magazine editor before they eventually called it quits.

Soundarya and Vishagan had a lavish wedding ceremony in Chennai which was attended by the who's who from politics and film industry. She shared photos from the beautiful ceremony on social media.

On the work front, Soundarya will be producing a web series which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel, Ponniyin Selvan.

