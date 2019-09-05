Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Soundarya Rajinikanth's Hand Luggage & Vishagan Vangamudi's Passport Stolen at Heathrow Airport

Calling the experience shocking and traumatic, the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth put up a post on Twitter narrating the ordeal.

News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2019, 7:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Soundarya Rajinikanth's Hand Luggage & Vishagan Vangamudi's Passport Stolen at Heathrow Airport
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Soundarya Rajinikanth and husband Vishagan Vanangamudi have lost their valuables at London's Heathrow airport. The couple, who tied the knot in February this year, recently boarded a flight from Chennai to London. Upon landing in Heathrow, Soundarya lost her hand luggage and Vishagan lost his passport at the airport lounge where they were waiting for their chauffeur.

They immediately filed a complaint with the local Heathrow patrol. But a day later they were told that the CCTV cameras at the lounge were faulty and did not record anything on the day of the theft.

Calling the experience shocking and traumatic, the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth put up a post on Twitter narrating the ordeal. She tweeted, "Our hand luggage got stolen on 01-09-219 at the Heathrow airport, emirates chauffeur lounge as we waited for our car... We lost valuables and my husband lost his passport. What is the safety assurance at airports? authorities and airlines should be accountable (sic)"

Soundarya was earlier married to Ashwin Ramkumar and the pair got divorced seven years after their wedding. She has a son from her first marriage. On the other hand, Vishagan was married to a magazine editor before they eventually called it quits.

Soundarya and Vishagan had a lavish wedding ceremony in Chennai which was attended by the who's who from politics and film industry. She shared photos from the beautiful ceremony on social media.

On the work front, Soundarya will be producing a web series which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel, Ponniyin Selvan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram