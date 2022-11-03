Soundarya Sharma Accuses Bigg Boss of Being Biased Towards Tina Dutta, Here's Why

Bigg Boss 16 has been keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats with back-to-back entertaining content. In the most recent episode of the reality show, a new task called Bigg Boss ki Adalat was introduced. The house was turned into a courtroom and Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma had to prove the authenticity of their relationship. Bigg Boss appointed Tina Datta as the judge of the trial.

Post this, Soundarya Sharma accused Bigg Boss of being biased towards Tina Datta. After the court trial began, Bigg Boss called Soundarya onto the dais and said, “I want to do a trial myself before the accusation begins and the one which I will be doing right now is very shameful for me. This isn’t the first time it has happened a lot of times and once again I have to tell on the show. Soundarya either speaks in English or purposely removes the mike and talks in Gautam’s ears. This isn’t the first time, it has happened several times.”

To this, Soundarya said that she wanted to tell something to Gautam and was not aware of how to translate it into Hindi. When Bigg Boss asked her about what it was, she said, “It was related to my eviction which happened a day before.” Bigg Boss asked her to drop the topic and said, “We are not at all interested to know.”

Initially, MC Stan became Gautam’s lawyer while Nimrat was a part of the opposition panel. Other housemates such as Shalin Bhanot, and Sajid Khan among others, came and shared their views on how real or fake they believed the duo’s relationship was. Later, Bigg Boss fired MC Stan and appointed Soundarya Sharma as Gautam’s lawyer. He also fired the judges Ankit and Gori and gave the position to Tina Datta and Priyanka Chaudhary instead. At the end of the trial, judges Priyanka and Tina give the verdict that Shalin and Gautam’s friendship is not real.

After losing the task, Soundarya lost her temper and said that Bigg Boss made Tina the judge of the trial purposely.”Mujhe toh pata nahi kabhi abhi lagta hain ki Bigg Boss biased hi hai mujhse bhi (Sometimes I feel like Bigg Boss is very biased toward them),” she said.

