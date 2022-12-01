Sourabh Raaj Jain Birthday: Top 5 TV Shows of the Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SOURABH RAAJ JAIN: TV actor Sourabh Raaj Jain is celebrating his 37th birthday today. The actor became a household name with his portrayals of Lord Krishna in Star Plus’ Mahabharat, Lord Vishnu in Life Ok’s Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Lord Shiva in Colors TV’s Mahakali. He also played the role of Dhana Nanda in Chandragupta Maurya. On the actor’s special day today here is a list of his top 5 TV shows.

Remix (2004-2006)

Sourabh made his debut in the 2004 TV show Remix aired on Star One. The series also starred Priya Wal, Raj Singh Arora, Shweta Gulati and Karan Wahi in lead roles. The plot revolved around the lives of the students of Maurya High, an elite school for rich students. The four main leads secretly form a music band named Remix. In this series, Sourabh played the role of Aman, who was Ranveer’s (Karan Wahi) best friend and roommate. Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev (2011-2014)

Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev is TV series based on Lord Shiva, also known as Mahadev. The series premiered on December 18, 2011, on Life Ok. The series starred Mohit Raina as Lord Shiva, Mouni Roy as Sati and Sonarika Bhadoria as Goddess Parvati. In this series, Sourabh portrayed the role of Lord Vishnu. Mahabharat (2013-2014)

Mahabharat was a TV series that aired on Star Plus from 2013-2014. The series is based on the Indian epic Mahabharat. It became a nationwide hit, and Sourabh’s portrayal of Lord Krishna became a game-changer for him. Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai (2017)

Mahakali is a 2017 TV series that aired on Colors TV. The show traced the epic story of Goddess Parvati’s metamorphosis into Mahakali. The show starred Pooja Sharma in the titular role of Goddess Mahakali, and Sourabh Raaj Jain as Lord Mahadev. Patiala Babes (2018-2020)

Patiala Babes premiered on Sony TV on November 27, 2018. The series was produced by Rajita Sharma and Vivek Budakoti under the banner of Katha Kottage. Patiala Babes starred Paridhi Sharma, Ashnoor Kaur, Aniruddh Dave, Saurabh Raaj Jain and Saisha Bajaj. In this series, the actor played the lead role of Chef Neil Oberoi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here