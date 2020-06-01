Sourabh Raaj Jain Shares Lessons Learnt From Mahabharat

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who essayed the role of Lord Krishna in the new Mahabharat which aired in 2013-2014, has shared what he learnt from the Geeta Saar sequence in the show.

Geeta Saar sequence happens between Krishna and Arjun before the Mahabharat war.

"Geeta Saar influenced my life by these five lessons - controlling anger, doing deeds without expectations, believing in yourself, being compassionate is most important and to distinguish between love and attachment," said the actor.

"The element that describes Krishna best is water. Just like water everything about Krishna is calm and serene. Whatever he says has a rhythm to it," he added.

Mahabharat is an epic tale of knowledge and wisdom.

The cast of Mahabharat includes popular names like-- Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Aham Sharma, Arav Chowdhary and Arpit Ranka.

Meanwhile, as per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) reports, Mahabharat is at the number four spot in the list of top five programmes of the week.

The show, which originally ran from September 2013 to August 2014, is currently being aired on Star Plus amidst the ongoing lockdown.

