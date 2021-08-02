Sourav Ganguly Confirms News About Biopic; Script Already in the Works

Several athletes like Milkha Singh, Saina Nehwal, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Geeta Phogat have had biopics, depicting their struggles and winning moments. In another good news for BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s fans, the former cricketer has confirmed news about a biopic on his life, ready to be filmed shortly. The former India captain added that the film willbein Hindi, but the director has yet to be announced.

In an interview with News18, Ganguly stated, "Yes, I have consented to the biography. It will be in Hindi, but the director's identity cannot be revealed at this time. It will take a few more days for arranging everything.”

As rumours regarding who would play Ganguly in the biography persists, the former Team India captain's family is now discussing which aspects of his life should be featured in the film. While it has been revealed that the Ganguly has given his approval to the biography, we have heard that he is yet to sign on the dotted line.

The biopic will be a big-budget Bollywood blockbuster. Dada revealed that the screenplay is presently being developed and that he has met with the production firm several times. To play someone like Ganguly, the actor must be a star. According to him, the actor is nearly finalised, and the ‘hot choice’ is Ranbir Kapoor to portray the part. He did, however, disclose that two additional actors are being considered for the role of his character.

According to ETimes, Ganguly's daughter Sana is overjoyed and delighted at the news of a biopic being made on her father. “Sana has a few ideas that she continues discussing with her dad,” a source revealed, adding,“The biopic has been a popular subject of conversation at all of their family gatherings, with everyone joining in the enthusiasm by offering their opinions."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here