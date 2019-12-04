Sourav Ganguly Wants Hrithik Roshan to do His Biopic?

Former Indian cricketer and team captain Sourav Ganguly has expressed his desire to see Hrithik Roshan in a biopic made on him. During a talk show, Sourav was asked, “If your biopic is made, who would enact his character?” As his response, daily hunt quoted him as saying, "Hrithik Roshan, I like him the most.”

Hrithik Roshan proved his prowess to pull off a real-life character with his 2019 release Super 30. Based on mathematician from Bihar-- Anand Kumar, Hrithik received critical acclaim for his portrayal. While his character had also received backlash over representation as a dark-toned character, the movie turned out to be a commercial success.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actors like Taapsee Pannu and Shahid Kapoor are also playing cricketers in their respective films. Ranveer Singh too will play Kapil Dev in his upcoming movie ’83. His first look from the movie has received appreciation from the fans.

Apart from Ranveer, other actors in '83 will also be seen playing the characters of various Indian cricket team players, who won the 1983 World Cup.

