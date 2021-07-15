Sourav Ganguly Was Keen on Me Directing His Biopic, Says Srijit Mukherji

After Mohammed Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, cinema lovers and cricket fans will get to witness the life journey of BCCI president and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. Fondly known as Dada, the cricketer a few days back revealed that a biopic on him will be made, and people will get to see his life unfold on the big screen. The movie will cover his life events from the shirtless moment on the Lord’s balcony, to the Chappell years.

The casting of the film has not been confirmed yet, but several reports claimed that Ranbir Kapoor is ahead in the race. Dada did not reveal the name of the director, however, he assured that the film will be in Hindi.

Not many would know that the veteran cricketer wanted director Srijit Mukherji to helm his biopic. While speaking about the same to ETimes, Mukherjee informed that there was a plan back in 2018 and the two of them had met a lot of producers. The director further informed that because Sourav was very busy with his prior cricket commitments, no deal came through.

Srijit Mukherji said that as of now he is clueless about who is being assigned to direct Dada’s biopic or who will play the lead. The filmmaker revealed that in 2018 when they had discussed the project, they did not speak about who could possibly play his role.

He agreed with the reports claiming that Ganguly was keen on him directing his biopic. The filmmaker said that if the decision was left to him, he would like me to direct it. On the current speculations around Dada’s biopic, Mukherjee said that only Sourav is in the best position to shed light on questions related to his biopic.

The filmmaker, popular for helming Bengali films, earlier this year partnered with Priya Aven to direct Shabaash Mithu, which is a biopic on Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj. Taapsee Pannu is essaying the lead role in the film.

