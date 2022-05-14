South Actor Priyanka Kumar Slays it in Printed Coat Dress; Fans 'Stunned'

South actor Priyanka Kumar has always impressed her fans with her amazing outfits. Pictures from the Tamil-Kannada actor’s most recent photoshoot are going viral. In the photos, she is seen wearing a printed coat dress, and the actor looks every bit gorgeous.

Her makeup and hair were on point. Along with the pictures, she used hashtags like photography, picture of the day, model, fashion, etc. Priyanka’s fans were ecstatic to see their favourite star’s “stunning" avatar. A fan wrote “speechless" and others followed the trend. The picture received 16,750 likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P R I Y A N K A K U M A R 🇮🇳 (@priyankaa_7)

This was not the first time Priyanka surprised her fans with her fabulous looks and brilliant fashion sense. Only a few days ago, she uploaded a picture on her Instagram wherein she was seen in a red sleeveless short satin dress. For the caption, she wrote, “I’d stop scrolling too”. The post got 21,694 likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P R I Y A N K A K U M A R 🇮🇳 (@priyankaa_7)

Priyanka is quite active on social media. She has 178,000 followers on her Instagram. She loves to post her pictures and videos to stay connected with her fans.

Priyanka started her career in modelling. She then made her acting debut with the Telugu language soap opera Krishna Tulasi. Later, she also appeared in a Tamil serial, Chocolate, wherein she played the lead role of Inaya. The show’s story revolved around Vikram and Iniya. Vikram is a wealthy businessman, and Iniya is an ordinary girl with an extraordinary talent for baking mouthwatering dark chocolate cookies. Circumstances force her to quit baking until she crosses paths with Vikram. The show was loved by the viewers.

She made her movie debut with the Kannada film Bad Manners. Directed by Duniya Suri, the movie stars Rachita Ram and Abishek Ambareesh in lead roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.