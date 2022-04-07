South Actor Sreenivasan On Ventilator Support After Bypass Surgery; Fans Wish Him A Speedy Recovery

Actor and filmmaker Sreenivasan was admitted to a hospital after severe chest pain on March 31. Soon after this, the filmmaker went through bypass surgery, and he has been shifted on a ventilator on Wednesday.

As per a report published in New Indian Express, the actor was admitted to the hospital last week after he complained of chest pain. In the angiogram test, it was revealed that the 66-year-old actor was suffering from triple vessel disease, following which he underwent bypass surgery, according to sources close to his family. After the surgery, he was shifted to the ventilator for three days.

The sources also said that after Sreenivasan was shifted from the ventilator, he had an infection and he is now again given ventilator support.

As soon as the news broke, the actor’s fans flooded social media with get well soon messages for the star and prayed for his speedy recovery.

While one fan wrote, “The veteran actor, writer and director #Sreenivasan is on ventilator support after a bypass surgery following heart issues. Wishing him a speedy recovery," another said, “Get well soon, Anna." A third fan wrote, “Get well soon."

Sreenivasan wrote the screenplays of films including the 1984 released flick Odaruthammava Aalariyam, the 1986 film Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam Gandhinagar 2nd Street and Nadodikkattu in the next year. In 1988, he wrote the screenplay for Pattanapravesham and Varavelpu in 1989. During the 90s Sreenivasan wrote the screenplays for films such as Thalayanamanthram, Sandesam, Midhunam, Mazhayethum Munpe, Azhakiya Ravanan, Oru Maravathoor Kanavu 1998. His 2018 film Njan Prakashan is one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

Talking about his work as a writer and actor he has frequently collaborated with directors such as Priyadarshan, Sathyan Anthikad and Kamal. As a filmmaker, he scripted and directed Vadakkunokkiyanthram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala both in 1998.

Notably, Sreenivasana’s 1989 film Vadakkunokkiyanthram won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film, and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala (1998) won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues and Best Popular Film Award at the 29th Kerala State Film Awards.

He co-produced the 2007 released film Katha Parayumpol and Thattathin Marayathu in the year 2012. The projects are produced under the banner Lumiere Film Company, along with actor Mukesh.

