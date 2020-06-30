MOVIES

South Actors Nikhil Siddhartha and Sundeep Kishan Have Sarcastic Twitter Exchange on TikTok Ban

nikhil siddhartha and sundeep kishan

Nikhil Siddhartha posted a sarcastic tweet on the Chinese app ban and fellow actor Sundeep Kishan responded to him on Twitter.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 30, 2020, 7:37 PM IST
After the ban on Chinese apps was announced, many celebrities took to social media to voice their opinion on the same. South actors Nikhil Siddhartha and Sundeep Kishan had a Twitter conversation over the ban announced by the government on Monday.

At first it seemed Nikhil wasn't in favour of the ban, and Sundeep said why the move was justified. Then the Kirrak Party star clarified that he was being sarcastic, and asked Sundeep to make a certain hashtag trend.

Nikhil tweeted, "TIKTOK shouldn't be banned... as long as they respect our country... our life and DEMOCRACY." Sundeep commented, "My instant reaction was the same mama but Banning these apps is a necessary Bold Move... what the Chinese Government is up to is atrocious, We are at loss of Employment as well but has to be viewed as collateral damage in the view of National Interest."

Nikhil responded, "Exactly my point mama... u shud read my tweet again and also the sarcasm in it 😇 lets push this hashtag 👇🏽 #BanChineseProducts."

Nikhil Siddhartha was last seen in the Telugu film Arjun Suravaram. He is gearing up for the release of Karthikeya 2.

He tied the knot with his fiancee, Dr Pallavi Varma, last month. Their marriage ceremony took place at Nikhil's farmhouse in Hyderabad, adhering to government norms. The couple got engaged in February and were slated to get married in April, but the wedding had to be postponed due to the lockdown.

