South Actors Who Played Specially Challenged Characters on Screen to Perfection

Acting is a profession that takes a lot more effort than it seems it takes. If it is a character of a specially challenged person, it requires extra effort. Deaf and dumb characters, too, are challenging. One such character was played very well by Anushka Shetty in ‘Silence’. Nayanthara has also played such a role in the movie ‘Netrikann’. Both these films have been released on OTT platforms. While Anushka played the role of a dumb and deaf woman, Nayanthara played a blind woman, and the two have been lauded by viewers for their performances.

Anushka has yet to announce her next film. The fans are eagerly waiting to know the new avatar their favourite actor will be seen in next time. While ‘Silence’ was released on Amazon Prime Videos, Nayanthara’s movie ‘Netrikann’ was released on Disney Plus Hotstar. Before this too, Nayanthara’s movie ‘Mookuthi Amman’ was released on Disney Plus Hotstar. Apart from these two, Payal Rajput played the role of a dumb girl in the movie ‘Disco Raja’ directed by Vi Anand starring Ravi Teja.

Ramya Krishna played a dumb girl in the film ‘Alludu Garu’ and the movie became a turning point in her career. This was the first film directed by Raghavendra Rao. In Janaki Ramudu, Vijayashanti played the character of a dumb girl and the movie, directed by Raghavendra Rao, was a box office super hit. Actor Simran also played a blind woman in the movie, ‘Thullatha Manamum Thullum’.

Senior heroine ‘Rassi’ played the role of a blind woman in the film ‘Pekki Pandiri’ very well. Sridevi played the character of a blind woman in ‘Moondram Pirai’ and aced the role. Jaya Pradha played a dumb girl very well in the film ‘Siri Siri Muvva’. A lot of such amazing characters have been played by several talented actors.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.