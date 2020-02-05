Take the pledge to vote

South Actress Amala Paul to Star in Mahesh Bhatt’s Upcoming Web Series

South Indian actress Amala Paul will soon start shooting for Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming web series. The upcoming project is based on the love-life of a filmmaker and a popular actress of the late 70s.

February 5, 2020



South Indian actress Amala Paul will soon start shooting for Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming web series. The upcoming project is based on the love-life of a filmmaker and a popular actress of the late 70s.

Talking about her role in the film, Amala told BollywoodHungama, “I get a lot of questions about my language issues from the industry people. Hence I decided to get my language perfect before I start shooting for the series”.

This is not the first time Bhatt is venturing into a genre like this. In 2006, he made a movie named “Woh Lamhe”, which featured Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut. The movie was based on the late Bollywood actress Parveen Babi’s life.

Speaking on the upcoming project, Bhatt had said, "A Fresh start. A new place. It's a new mindset. Trust the magic of a new beginning in the digital world and wanting to create something extraordinary, our first web show, a dramatic love story goes on floors with these wonderful actors Amala, Tahir and Amrita and our talented director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj along with our partner Jio Studios,” quoted IANS as saying.

The ace filmmaker had also shared a picture with the crew on the micro-blogging site and wrote, "The magic of a new beginning! Our first web show, a dramatic love story goes on floors. Take a look at our wonderful cast @Amala_ams @TahirRajBhasin @_Amrita_Puri & Dir @PushpdeepBhardw @jiostudios @VisheshFilms."

