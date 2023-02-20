Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty is a pan-Indian actress, who has won the audience’s hearts with her stellar performances. Recently, she was spotted celebrating Maha Shivratri with her close ones. The Arundhati star can be seen dressed in a white ensemble and praying to Lord Shiva. After her photos and videos surfaced online, the actress was subjected to heavy criticism for her looks and was body shamed.

Anushka was last seen in Nishabdam (2020). After staying away from the spotlight for some time, the actress was seen visiting a temple on the auspicious occasion of Shivratri and performing puja. Most of her fans were delighted to see her, but a small section trolled her.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter-

A user tweeted, “Anushka Shetty recent clicks. Lost all hope.”

Anushka Shetty recent clicks. Lost all hope 🥺 pic.twitter.com/6VTZvzsTxQ— Kritifeed (@Kritifeed) February 18, 2023

Another user commented, “She has a really big lower body. The poor girl couldn’t reduce her wait. All my favourites, from Anushka Shetty to Ileana D’Cruz, all became fat.”

She has a really big lower body. Poor girl couldn't reduce her wait. All my favourites, from Anushka Shetty to Ileana .. all became fat. 😪— Blueops (@blueops15) October 10, 2022

Another tweet read, “Very sad. Please Sweety get slim! We want to see more films.”

Very sad😭😭😭😭plz sweety get slim 😢😭😢😢😢We want see your more films— ANUSHKA (@anushkashetty44) February 20, 2023

A fan came out in support of her and wrote, “Anushka Shetty is a yoga instructor, don’t teach her about fitness and health when you guys don’t have 1% knowledge about a woman’s body.”

#AnushkaShetty is a yoga instructor don't teach her about fitness and Health.When you guys don't have 1% Knowledge about woman body— 💞Anvitha 💞 (@SweetyFan4Ever) February 20, 2023

Anushka was a professional yoga instructor before she ventured into the film industry. The actress is a well-trained yoga professional, who used to conduct her sessions in Mumbai.

(Source: https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/anushka-shetty-birthday-baahubali-star-did-this-for-living-before-joining-films-read-unknown-facts-2532004/anushka-shetty-is-trained-in-yoga-2532009)

Another fan wrote, “Sweety looks completely alright. The photos which are circulating on Social media are just screenshots of a 144p video which are taken weirdly! If you do this to any other person also look the same. Hope the bots understand.”

Sweety looks completely alright. The photos which are circulating in Social media are just screen shots of a 144p video which are taken weirdly!If you do this to any other person also they look the same. Hope the bots understand.#AnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/vx2S7nzO3x— ANUSHKA SHETTY ACCESS (@MsShettyAccess) February 20, 2023

In an interview, the actress opened up about her laughing disease. She said, “I have a laughing disorder. You might think laughing is a problem. Yes, mine is. If I start laughing, I would keep on going for 15 to 20 minutes. When watching or shooting for comedy scenes, I will roll on the floor laughing and many times, my shooting gets halted due to my condition.”

Anushka will be next seen in the tentatively titled Anushka48, along with Naveen Polishetty and Koushik Mahata.

Read all the Latest Movies News here