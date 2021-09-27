South Actress Anushka Shetty To Marry A Telugu Film Director: Reports

Baahubali fame actress Anushka Shetty is again making headlines for her wedding rumours. In May this year, it was reported that the 39-year-old would marry a Dubai-based businessman, but the media reports turned out to be mere speculations. The current buzz in the industry is that Anushka is all set to marry a Telugu director with whom she has done two hit films. According to E Times, the marriage ceremony is expected to be a private ceremony in the presence of close friends and family members.

Sweety, as the actress is fondly called by her fans, herself is yet to confirm or deny the rumours. Anushka has reportedly been linked with various celebrities in the past. After Baahubali, she was rumoured to be dating Prabhas and there were even reports of the two planning to get married. As the rumours started gaining steam, the 39-year-old broke her silence and dismissed all rumours.

“I have known Prabhas for over 15 years now and he is one of my 3AM friends. We are usually linked up because both of us are not married and make an amazing on screen pair. Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time,” she told Deccan Chronicle in March 2020.

Earlier a few reports suggested that the actress wanted to marry a businessman from Hyderabad. It was also rumored that Anushka was in love with a cricketer who was playing in the Ranji Trophy for a South Indian team. But she denied all this and said, “I will definitely let everyone know when I get married."

As the fans are eager to know the marriage plans of Anushka, a popular celebrity astrologer has predicted that the actress is likely to tie the knot in 2022, and she would get married by mid-2023, reported Indiaglitz. Pandit Jagannath Guruji said Anushka’s prospective husband would not be from the film industry, but a successful man from another field.

The astrologer added that the 39-year-old would continue to rule as the reigning queen of Tamil and Telugu film industries for several more years, and her upcoming movies will be big hits. Anushka will be next seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Chandramukhi 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here