South Actress Jayasudha Tests Positive For Covid-19

Senior actress Jayasudha, known for her acting in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress, who is in the United States since the last few months for her treatment, is under home isolation after testing positive. She is following all steps advised by the doctors.

Fans of the senior actress are worried for her health, and they are praying for a speedy recovery. Many also shared messages for her on social media. The actress has been away from the film industry for quite some time now. Stepping into the film industry at the age of sixteen, she has acted in many super hit films in various languages. She has shared the screen with many superstars of Telugu cinema. Jayasudha predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films. In addition, she has made a few films in Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.

After proving her mettle in the film industry, the actress entered politics. She is a former MLA of Secunderabad.

Jayasudha’s latest movies include Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013), Govindudu Andarivadele (2014) and Head Constable Venkataramaiah (2017).

Many of the big personalities of the Tollywood have contracted the virus in the past few months. Some of the most prominent faces who had previously tested positive for the Coronavirus include filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actors Ram Charan, Varun Tej Konidela, Tamannaah Bhatia, Dr Rajasekhar, Naga Babu and Jr. NTR.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Kirti Suresh have also recently contracted the virus and are recovering under home isolation.

India, as on February 8, reported 67,597 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is a considerable decline of 19 percent against 83,876 cases reported on Monday.

According to the Union health ministry, a total of 1,188 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 5,04,06.

