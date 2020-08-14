In Pics: South Actress Niharika Konidela Gets Engaged to JV Chaitanya in Low-key Ceremony

The lockdown hasn't marred the wedding and engagement plans of some film personalities, although it has reduced the size of the events definitely. South actress Niharika Konidela got engaged to JV Chaitanya on Thursday evening at an intimate event attended by just immediate family members.

The ceremony was held at a star hotel in Hyderabad. Prabhakar Rao, the groom's father, said that they had limited the guest list to immediate family due to the pandemic.

He told Hyderabad Times, "We decided to have a low-key engagement ceremony keeping the current situation in mind. Apart from immediate family members, we did not invite anybody else. It was a small yet beautiful ceremony." Rao is the Inspector General of Police in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Niharika is the daughter of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. She is the niece of Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

Niharika's Jubilee Hills residence was buzzing with activity from Thursday morning. Relatives were busy makking all the necessary arrangements ahead of the engagement ceremony. Niharika's uncle Allu Aravind was among those spotted at her residence.

Niharika said, "There's a lot going on here and I'm extremely busy at the moment, so can't really talk right now. I'd like to thank everyone for their wishes."

The 26-year-old actress had announced in June that she was set to get engaged to JV Chaitanya, who is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB) and works as a Business Strategist at a leading MNC in the city. The wedding will happen early next year.