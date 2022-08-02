South Actress Pranitha Subhash Shares First Pic Of Daughter Arna

Actress Pranitha Subhash has revealed the face of her newborn daughter and also her name. The Hungama 2 actress took to social media to share lovely and adorable photo of her daughter and captioned it as “introducing Arna,” followed by evil eye emoji. In the pic, Arna is looking cute as button in a pink outfit. The background of the photo has roses and other flowers lying on the floor and on the wall.

In the second post, Pranitha Subhash shared photos with her daughter. The mother-daughter duo looks adorable in matching white outfits and hair accessory. The photos are captioned as “Arna,” with evil eye emoji.

Pranitha Subhash got married to businessman Nitin Raju in May 2021. In June 2022, the couple welcomed their first child. Announcing the birth of her daughter, Pranitha Subhash had written, “The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born..I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, (Dr Jayashri) but for her this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr Subbu, our anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all.”

On the work front, Pranitha Subhash was last seen in Hungama 2, which released in 2021. The film also marked actress Shilpa Shetty’s comeback. She has worked in films like Baava, Porki, Brahmotsavam, Attarintiki Daredi, NTR: Kathanayakudu, and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The actress made her acting debut in 2010 with Telugu film Baava. In the same year, she also made her debut in Kannada films.

