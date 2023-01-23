South Cinema Peaks As Pongal Releases Smash Box Office With Rs 700 Crore

Pongal is the biggest day of the year for the South Indian film industry to make money at the box office. One can definitely say that Pongal has now surpassed Diwali if we look at the recent box office collections of various films from Tollywood, Kollywood, and other southern industries released around or on Pongal 2023. Recent box office trends indicate that movies like Varisu, Thunivu, Waltair Veerayya, and Veera Simha Reddy have set significant domestic box office records by earning more than Rs 700 crore in India.

Girish Johar, a renowned trade analyst, announced on Twitter how South films are performing remarkably well at the domestic box office. He shared “This #Pongal2023, MASSIVE DOMESTIC BO RECORD, generating all langs, cumulative gross #BoxOffice of over ₹335+crs! #Varisu ~ 103crs #Thunivu ~ 82crs #WaltairVeerayya ~ 78crs #VeeraSimhaReddy ~ 74crs ..clearly it has replaced the so far top #Diwali bountiful wknd #BOTrends.”

These numbers demonstrate that Pongal weekends have now eclipsed Diwali weekends. The box office for Vijay’s Varisu has surpassed Rs 200 crore. Ajith’s Thunivu, on the other hand, made about Rs 175 crore. Waltair Veerayya, starring Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja, and Veera Simha Reddy, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, have respectively made Rs 139 crore and Rs 123 crore.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), starring Allu Arjun was released around Pongal, and generated more than Rs 250 crore in box office receipts, according to earlier data. Prior to Pongal in 2021, Vijay’s Master shattered numerous box office records. Filmmakers in the South are now hunting for their high-budget movies to release on the occasion of Pongal every year after seeing these records.

