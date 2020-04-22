MOVIES

South Indian Comedy Star and Mimicry Artist Shaburaj No More

South Indian Comedy Star and Mimicry Artist Shaburaj No More

The South Indian cinema is mourning the loss of one of its finest comic star Shaburaj. The actor was well-known for his comic skills and mimicry talent.

The South Indian cinema is mourning the loss of one of its finest comic star Shaburaj. The actor was well-known for his comic skills and mimicry talent.

As per reports, the Mollywood actor complained of chest pain on Monday and was immediately rushed to the Kollam Medical Hospital.

After he was admitted to the hospital in Kollam, his close friends tried their best to raise money for the treatment of the comedian. However, his unexpected death at the age of 40 has left his friends and colleagues shocked.

Shaburaj is survived by his wife and four children. The actor rose to fame with the TV show Comedy Stars season 2. He won millions of hearts with his comic timing in the show, where he usually played the character of a woman.

