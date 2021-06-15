South Korean Actor Park Seo-Joon Reportedly Joining Marvel Universe

Actor Park Seo-Joon, who has starred in the film Parasite, and Korean dramas like Itaewon Class and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, is reportedly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Industry representatives say that the actor will be starring in The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel.

According to the reports, Seo-Joon will head to the United States for filming in the second half of this year after completing filming for Concrete Utopia, which he is currently working on, reported Soompi.

Although several reports claim Seo-Joon has bagged the major project, his agency Awesome ENT responded, “No comment."

Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani are among the actors confirmed for the cast of the film, which will be directed by Nia DaCosta. The Marvels is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022 in the United States.

If confirmed, Park Seo Joon will be the third Korean actor to star in a Marvel movie following Claudia Kim in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ma Dong Seok in Eternals. Park had a guest appearance in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite (2019). found success in the 2017 youth romance drama, Fight for My Way. For the 2018 romantic comedy drama What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Park received positive reviews by critics for his performance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here