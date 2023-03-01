South Korean Actor Yoo Ah-in Tests Positive For Cocaine; To Be Questioned As Suspect Next Week

South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in has landed in bigger trouble. The actor, known for his work in #Alive and Hellbound, has tested positive for cocaine and ketamine. The actor previously tested positive for marijuana and propofol. The new diagnosis has only made his case furthermore controversial. As reported by Soompi, TV Chosun’s News 9 reported that he tested positive for cocaine and ketamine after samples of his hair were tested.

The news agency further added that the police are now processing the investigation on ketamine prescription records to see if Yoo Ah-in was using the drug frequently. The report also stated that the investigating team is planning on calling the actor for questioning early next week as a suspect.

Yoo Ah-in came under the scanner last month after police investigated him for illegal usage of propofol. The actor was questioned and a search was performed throughout the offices and clinics of doctors in Seoul for having illegally administered the drug to Yoo Ah-in since the year 2021. After the actor underwent a urine and hair test last month, he was positive for marijuana. For the unversed, the usage of marijuana for recreational purposes is illegal in South Korea.

Last month, when Yoo Ah-in was called in for questioning, his agency UAA issued a statement reacting to the controversy. They said, “We are actively cooperating with the investigation,” adding, “We plan to explain all the issues that have been called into question.”

Yoo Ah-in was last seen in Seoul Vibe and The Match, both of which were Netflix movies. He also has a film Hi.5 reportedly in the pipeline. On the K-drama front, Yoo Ah-in was seen in Hellbound and is slated to appear in Goodbye Earth, both of which are under the Netflix banner. On the small screen, Yoo Ah-in was last seen in Chicago Typewriter.

Read all the Latest Movies News here