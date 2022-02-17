South Korean Olympian Kwak Yoongy Performs BTS' Dynamite at Podium, RM Reacts

From performing at the United Nations headquarters in New York to Grammy awards, South Korean band BTS has made it to several international events; and now it seems they have also made it to the Winter Olympics in Beijing. On Wednesday, South Korean short track skater Kwak Yoongy received his silver medal along with his men's 5000m relay team, by paying tribute to the K-pop band.

The 32-year-old athlete jumped first on the podium and performed the hook-step to BTS’ 2020 hit single Dynamite. Kwak’s fun tribute to BTS has been trending on social media and was even noticed by BTS leader and rapper RM aka Rap Monster. The BTS member shared the video on Instagram Story where Kwak was following the step and running his hands through his bubblegum pink hair. Along with the video, RM also wrote a message for the athlete in Korean which was translated by a fan on Twitter, “Yoongy-nim, I watched Dynamite (i.e. your Dynamite dance) well.”

Speaking to Koreaboo, Kwak explained, “I’m a fan of BTS but I also felt that I wanted to repay RM however I could, for the support I received when I was having a rough time during the early stages of the Olympics.”

Kwak was quite elated when he was informed that RM had shared his dance routine on Instagram Story. A video of the athlete shared on Twitter shows how the silver-medal-winning Olympian was surprised by RM’s reciprocation. It was during a YouTube Live session when Kwak was informed of RM’s response. The athlete could be heard saying, “Really? That's crazy.. really? I'll look for it once.. What's RM-nim's ID. This is crazy. It’s crazy. But guys, what I thought was a pity was that because I was wearing the tight training pants, the dance only ended up at this level. If I was dressed in more street-style pants."

Kwak Yoongy watching Namjoon's IG story in real time –said "I saw your Dynamite well"Yoongy: really? that's crazy.. really? I'll look for it once.. what's RM-nim's ID? r-k-i-v-eYoongy: insane… INSANE *shows Namjoon's IG story*pic.twitter.com/kigaqXaQeL — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) February 16, 2022

Fans of BTS have also been expressing their reaction on Twitter. One of the BTS fans tweeted, “the reaction is wholesome, it's cute.”

the reaction is wholesome its cute— ryn⁷ (@jiminrynn) February 16, 2022

Another fan tweeted, “It's so sweet that he did it for RM. It's so cute.”

It's so sweet that he did for RM. Its so cute.— Ami2018Joonitriver (@AnnJoons) February 17, 2022

Have you checked out RM's latest Instagram update?

