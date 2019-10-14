South Korean Pop Star Sulli Found Dead At Her Residence at the Age of 25

South Korean pop singer and actor Sulli, aged 25, has been found dead at her Seoul residence on Monday. Choi Jin-ri, popularly known as Sulli, was a member of the popular girl band f(x). Her body was found by her manager, according to a statement by the police.

"Her manager visited her home after failing to reach her since their last call the night before," the statement read. The police also said that the singer was 'severely depressed' in the statement. No further details were given by the police or the member of the star's family as the investigations are still on-going.

The singer debuted at the age of 11 as she debuted as Princess Seonhwa of Silla in the 2005 show Ballad of Seodong. She debuted as a member of f(x) with bandmates Victoria, Amber, Luna and Krystal on September 2009 with the single La Cha Ta. They gained considerable success with songs like Pinocchio (Danger), Electric Shock and Hot Summer.

In 2015, Sulli left the band to pursue a career as a solo singer and actor. She also appeared on shows and movies like Real, Hotel del Luna, The Pirates, amongst others. She received critical acclaim including the Best New Star award at the SBS Drama Awards in 2012 for the show To The Beautiful You, where she played a girl disguised as a boy.

She was last seen as a host in Night of Hate Comments, a show where star discussed cyberbullying, malicious rumours and hate comments faced online.

