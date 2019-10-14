Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

South Korean Pop Star Sulli Found Dead At Her Residence at the Age of 25

South Korean pop-star Sulli and former member of the popular girl-band f(x), was found dead at her Seoul residence at the age of 25. The police have stated that she was 'severely depressed.'

News18.com

Updated:October 14, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
South Korean Pop Star Sulli Found Dead At Her Residence at the Age of 25
South Korean pop-star Sulli and former member of the popular girl-band f(x), was found dead at her Seoul residence at the age of 25. The police have stated that she was 'severely depressed.'

South Korean pop singer and actor Sulli, aged 25, has been found dead at her Seoul residence on Monday. Choi Jin-ri, popularly known as Sulli, was a member of the popular girl band f(x). Her body was found by her manager, according to a statement by the police.

"Her manager visited her home after failing to reach her since their last call the night before," the statement read. The police also said that the singer was 'severely depressed' in the statement. No further details were given by the police or the member of the star's family as the investigations are still on-going.

The singer debuted at the age of 11 as she debuted as Princess Seonhwa of Silla in the 2005 show Ballad of Seodong. She debuted as a member of f(x) with bandmates Victoria, Amber, Luna and Krystal on September 2009 with the single La Cha Ta. They gained considerable success with songs like Pinocchio (Danger), Electric Shock and Hot Summer.

In 2015, Sulli left the band to pursue a career as a solo singer and actor. She also appeared on shows and movies like Real, Hotel del Luna, The Pirates, amongst others. She received critical acclaim including the Best New Star award at the SBS Drama Awards in 2012 for the show To The Beautiful You, where she played a girl disguised as a boy.

She was last seen as a host in Night of Hate Comments, a show where star discussed cyberbullying, malicious rumours and hate comments faced online.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram