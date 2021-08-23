South Korean Singer Crush and Joy of Girl Group Red Velvet are Dating, Their Agencies Confirm

Girl group Red Velvet member Joy and South Korean singer Crush are reportedly in a relationship. Korean news outlet Sports Chosun reported that Crush and Joy are currently dating. The two singers collaborated on the song Mayday in May last year, and according to Sports Chosun, they remained in touch afterwards and eventually began dating.

Crush’s agency P-Nation had earlier responded by commenting, “We are currently checking to see whether the reports of them dating are true." Later both P-Nation and Joy’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed that the two celebrities are indeed seeing each other, reported Soompi. SM Entertainment and P NATION both commented, “They had a senior-junior relationship, but they recently began dating with good feelings toward each other."

Crush, whose real name is Shin Hyoseob, is best known for the song Beautiful, from the hit Korean drama Goblin’s OST. He officially debuted in June 2014 under Amoeba Culture, an independent Korean label focusing on hip-hop and R&B. In 2019, the soloist signed with P-Nation, run by Gangnam Style hitmaker Psy.

Joy, born Park Sooyoung, debuted on August of the same year as a member of Red Velvet, which recently made a comeback with the mini album Queendom.

