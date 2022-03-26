'South Masala Picture Without Head and Feet': KRK on SS Rajamouli's RRR

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s epic RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, hit the theatres on Friday after repeated delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film received a tremendous response, with some theatres around the country completely packed in advance. However, self-proclaimed critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK has criticised the film left, right, and centre.

While the crowd praised Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s performances in the film and praised SS Rajamouli as one of the most accomplished filmmakers in Indian cinema, KRK blasted the director’s magnum opus, calling it “a south masala picture without head and feet."

Film #RRR is full time south Masala film without head and feet.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 24, 2022

KRK even likened RRR to a massive flop like Thugs of Hindostan, adding that the film was never-done-before garbage. He further said the film kills human brain cells, turning him into a living dead. “It is the worst film ever made In India. Thugs of Hindustan is Mughal E Azam compared to this crap. 0* from me,” he added.

Film #RRR is that shit film, which has never made before in the history of Indian cinema. This film destroys the brain cells of a human being to make him alive dead. It is the worst film ever made In India. Thugs of Hindustan is Mughal E Azam compare to this crap. 0* from me.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 24, 2022

The Deshdrohi actor further stated on Twitter that SS Rajamouli should be imprisoned for creating the film. The tweet read, “I can’t call it a mistake but I will call it the biggest crime. Director #Rajamouli should be jailed for a minimum of 6 months for making this crap film #RRR with ₹600Cr budget.”

I can’t call it mistake but I will call it biggest crime. Director #Rajamouli should be jailed for minimum 6 months for making this crap film #RRR with ₹600Cr budget.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 24, 2022

Closer inspection reveals that the picture, which is a large-scale commercial production with all the action, passion, and drama that you’d expect from its trailer, has gotten positive reviews. The Times of India dubbed it “a power-packed entertainment," while reviewer Taran Adarsh called it “terrific." According to Deccan Chronicle, it’s “a fantastic film that’s suited for the big screen."

Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn play key roles in RRR. The film is truly the best of both worlds, and Rajamouli is a master of historical drama. The film has already earned $3 million from its US premieres. The early estimates of its first run also suggest that the movie has surpassed the success of Baahubali.

