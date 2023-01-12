South Star Aishwarya Lekshmi's Pic With Arjun Das Sparks Dating Rumours

Malayalam actress-producer Aishwarya Lekshmi has recently shared a photo with Tamil actor Arjun Das. She captioned her photo with a heart symbol, which led to speculations that the duo is currently dating each other. In the photo, the rumoured couple can be seen smiling and posing for the camera. But so far, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Just a few moments after the actress dropped the picture on her social media, several fans assembled in the comment section to check the authenticity of the news. One user wrote, “Please tell me it’s some movie announcement”. Another one commented, “Is this really happening? Are they dating?.”

Some of her industry friends shared congratulatory greetings, assuming that the actress has confirmed her relationship. Priyanka Jawalkar wrote, “Wohoo!! So happy for you.” While Amrutha Srinivasan commented, “Too cute”. Famous photographer Joseph Radhik also shared his love for the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Lekshmi (@aishu__)

Aishwarya has several hit films to her credit including Gatta Kusthi, Ammu, Gargi and Archana 31 Not Out. She made her debut in Tamil cinema with the film Jagame Thandhiram. Now, she is recently making headlines for her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan II. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film will hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

Arjun is also known for delivering phenomenal on-screen performances. He essayed the role of a villain in the film Kathi, which made the audiences spellbound. He was also seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial film Master and Vikram. Now, he is all geared up to make his Bollywood debut with the Malayalam remake of Angamaly Diaries. His Tamil film Aneethi will soon hit the silver screen.

Read all the Latest Movies News here