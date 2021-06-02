South Star Ajith Receives Bomb Threat, Hoax Caller Identified

Tamil cinema’s popular actor Ajith Kumar received a bomb threat call on May 31 which later turned out to be a hoax and the caller was identified by the Chennai Police.

According to reports, after police received the information about the threat call, a team rushed to his house located in Chennai’s Injambakkam area and a few police dogs surrounded the house. Despite conducting a long check till late night, the police could not find any bomb and it turned out to be a hoax call.

Cops soon started an investigation and traced the caller, Dinesh, a mentally ill person who lives in the Marakkanam town of the state.

This is the fourth time that he has received such a call.

Ajith had received such a call for the first time in 2014. His staff had informed the police control room of a bomb threat but it turned out to be false. Again in 2017, he had received a similar bomb threat that had caused panic. A team of 15 police officers went to his residence but it turned out to be a hoax call. Last year in July too, he had received a threat call and police took immediate action in the case. A Marakkanam resident, Bhuvanesh, was caught and a case was filed against him for making the hoax call.

According to the police, Dinesh has indulged in similar activities in the past as well. Last year, he had called up Tamil superstars like Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay with a similar bomb scare. When Rajinikanth came to know about the boy’s condition, he promised to help him financially for his studies.

After last year’s bomb scare police had advised Dinesh’s parents not to give him a mobile phone, however, he somehow manages to sneak one to indulge in his favourite pastime of calling up top stars of Kollywood and threaten them.

