South Star Nayanthara's Lookalike Mithu Vigil has Left Netizens Stunned

Nayanthara is one of the most sought after actresses in the south film industry. Recently, netizens got their hands on the videos of a beauty influencer by the name Mithu Vigil, who has been recreating looks of the Bigil actress.

The videos mostly uploaded on Instagram, were created using one of most popular social media platforms, TikTok. However, this week the Government of India 'banned' nearly 59 China originated apps, including TikTok.

In the clips that have captivated the internet, Mithu is acing Nayanthara's look has even lip-synced to a few songs of the actress. From Nayanthara's mannerisms to her smile, Mithu is taking impersonation to another level as she appears to have an uncanny resemblance with the Puthiya Niyamam actress.

She is seen dressed similar to Nayanthara from her movies like Puthiya Niyamam and Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The social media sensation has also got the actresses' dialogues and expressions right.

Take a look at videos of Nayanthara's lookalike:

Nayanthara was last seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar. The action thriller directed by A. R. Murugadoss released in January, this year.

The 35-year-old actress has a slew of films ahead in her pipeline. She will be seen in the upcoming devotional film Mookuthi Amman. The film is directed by RJ Balaji and N. J. Saravanan stars Nayanthara as the title character.

Up next, Nayanthara has the Tamil action drama Annaatthe. Written and directed by Siva, the film has an ensemble cast comprising Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Keerthy Suresh, and Prakash Raj.