South Star Oviya Teams up With Actor-Comedian Yogi Babu for Her Next Film

Anka Media has announced a new film with star actor and comedian Yogi Babu and Oviya in the lead. A pooja invite has been shared by the production house for their first film project. According to the invite, the pooja is on September 24 at 9 am in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The picture of the invite was shared by actor Oviya on her official Twitter account. The film is produced under Vidiyal Raju’s film production house Shoundaryan Pictures. According to sources, more details related to the new film are expected to be announced on Friday. For the unversed, this is the first time that Oviya has collaborated with Yogi Babu.

Speaking about the lead actor, Oviya is Helen Nelson’s stage name and she had garnered a lot of praise from the Tamil audience with her authentic rural act in the movie Kalavani. She has starred in several hit Tamil movies such as Marina, Kalakalappu, Moodar Koodam, and Yaamirukka Bayamey among others.

Oviya also entered the house of Bigg Boss Tamil in its first season and became an instant favourite among the masses.

After Bigg Boss, She did not sign any film except a female-oriented Tamil adult comedy 90 ML in 2019. However, the film did not perform well at the box office. Oviya’s fans have been eagerly waiting for her to come back again.

Meanwhile, Yogi Babu’s performance in his latest movie Mandela was well received by fans and the movie was highly appreciated.

