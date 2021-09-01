South Star Raai Laxmi Sizzles in White Bikini in Beach Pics

Raai Laxmi is a well-known name in South Indian and Bollywood movies. She has been charming the audience with her acting skills and good looks for years now. Now, the South star has shared a picture of her which has left her fans drooling. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following of 2.9 million on Instagram, has set the internet on fire with a tropical photo featuring her in a bikini. She is sizzling in a white bikini and could be seen flaunting her sexy figure in the latest photo by the beach.

Laxmi wore a white bikini with matching high waist bikini bottoms. Showing off her stunning figure to the hilt, the actress paired it with large tinted sunglasses with a bedazzled rim. She could be seen enjoying good vibes while basking in the sun.

According to her fans, Laxmi is acing the perfect beach look with her pose in a white bikini. Her fans showered love and praises on her photo.

Earlier, she posted another stunning click in a yellow bralette top, distressed jeans and denim jacket.

Recently, Laxmi visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan while taking out time from her busy schedule of a project in Ajmer district. She posted a video of her visit and described it as an “unforgettable experience”.

The Julie 2 actress was seen in a baby pink suit while walking around the Dargah, three days ago.

Currently, Laxmi is gearing up for the release of her film Jhansi I.P.S. This year, she has a busy schedule as she is shooting for three films simultaneously. She is shooting for Tamil films Cinderella and Gangster 21, and Telugu film Anandha Bhairavi.

