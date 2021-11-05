Ram Charan and Allu Arjun’s Diwali Bash Was All About Family

Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated all over India on November 4. Several film celebrities had a pre-Diwali bash along with the actual big day. Besides Bollywood, South stars Ram Charan and Allu Arjun hosted a pre-Diwali celebration with the family and pictures from the bash are going viral on social media.

Ram Charan, son of Chiranjeevi and a Telugu superstar, is very active on social media. In the Instagram photos, captioned Happy Diwali, the actor is seen enjoying the time with his family. In the photo, he was seen donning an all-black ensemble.

On the work front, Ram was recently in Mumbai for the shooting of ‘RC15’, directed by filmmaker Shankar. Kiara Advani has been paired with him in the movie.

Apart from RC15, his upcoming big-banner movie ‘RRR’ with NTR Jr, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, already has fans extremely excited. This is Rajamouli’s second big film after ‘Baahubali 2’. The teaser for the movie, which dropped last Monday, has created a huge buzz for the film. He is also starring in the movie Acharya directed by Koratala Siva, which is slated to release in February 2022. He will be seen alongside his father Chiranjeevi in the film.

Recently, Ram Charan had visited the family of late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away on October 29, 2021, and offered his condolences for the untimely loss. According to reports, he also met the actor’s elder brother on the visit. Speaking to the media, Ram Charan said, “Puneet Garu (Sir) was a very sweet person. I had met them. He had come to my house. They all had a lot of love. Puneet Garu, wherever you are, we will miss you.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.